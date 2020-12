AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Kyser Holston.

Holston is wanted for a felony theft by taking incident that occurred on the 3500 block of Shady Brook Drive. Holston has an active warrant out for his arrest. He is 5ft. 10in. and weighs 177lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.