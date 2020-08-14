Richmond County man wanted for reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 18-year-old Willie Moses Reid is wanted for reckless conduct.

The incident occurred on the 3000 block of Alene Ct on August 14, 2020. He has an active warrant on file with the RCSO for his arrest.

Reid is known to frequent the Meadowbrook neighborhood. He may be in possession of a revolver.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

LATEST NEWS STORIES