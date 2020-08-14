AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 18-year-old Willie Moses Reid is wanted for reckless conduct.
The incident occurred on the 3000 block of Alene Ct on August 14, 2020. He has an active warrant on file with the RCSO for his arrest.
Reid is known to frequent the Meadowbrook neighborhood. He may be in possession of a revolver.
If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Mayor says he’ll miss being at Masters
- Richmond County man wanted for reckless conduct
- Businesses in Aiken feel impact of no spectators at The Masters
- MOVE Columbia County initiative aims to keep residents Stronger Together
- RCSO searching for an Aggravated Stalking suspect