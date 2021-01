AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 38-year-old Michael Lee Goff is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts from the Goodwill on the 3000 block of Washington Rd.

Goff is also wanted for questioning in reference to an animal cruelty incident that occurred in Blythe off of Highway 88.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.