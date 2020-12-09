Richmond County man wanted for questioning in aggravated assault on Fox Trace

CSRA News
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Johnny Ray Williams.

Williams is wanted for questioning regarding an aggravated assault that happened on the 200 block of Fox Trace on December 1, 2020.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

