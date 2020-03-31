Live Now
Richmond County man shot while walking home

CSRA News
Posted:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday around 3:44 A.M. Richmond County deputies responded to the 1400 block of Sycamore Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to find one victim who had been struck in the face on his right cheek while walking to his home.

The injury was a flesh wound and non-life threatening. CID also responded to the scene to investigate and help deputies search for a suspect.

There is no further information at this time.

