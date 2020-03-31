Richmond County man shot while walking home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday around 3:44 A.M. Richmond County deputies responded to the 1400 block of Sycamore Dr. in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to find one victim who had been struck in the face on his right cheek while walking to his home.
The injury was a flesh wound and non-life threatening. CID also responded to the scene to investigate and help deputies search for a suspect.
There is no further information at this time.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- The coronavirus outbreak could lead to a domestic abuse pandemic
- Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Courtney Prichard
- Augusta Players raising funds with one night broadcast event
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA