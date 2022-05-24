AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 35-year-old Steven St Michel.

St Michel was last seen on May 5th on the 1700 block of Brown Road.

Steven was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops.

He was driving a two-tone blue, 2009 Ford Focus with Georgia tag: WBF404.

Steven St Michel suffers from PTSD and could possibly be suicidal.

If you have any information on Steven St Michel, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.