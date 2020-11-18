Richmond County man injured in domestic dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are on the scene of a domestic dispute that left one man injured.

The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Harold Rd at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

29-year-old Latrille Dixon was dropping of her 3 month old child to the father, 23-year-old Marquell Stevens. She became upset when he was not home. When Stevens arrived home, Dixon allegedly slashed three tires on his car and attempted to hit him with her car. Stevens was cut trying to get the knife away from Dixon.

Dixon will be charged with Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, and Criminal Trespass. She is currently in the Richmond County Jail.

