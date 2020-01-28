Richmond County man arrested for illegal dumping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man in Richmond County has been arrested for Felony Illegal Dumping.

On January 23, 2020, the Richmond County Marshal’s Office arrested Curtis Wright after he illegally dumped a large amount of trash.

The Marshal’s Office was alerted by Code Enforcement at a dumpsite on the 1700 block of Gordon Highway. The Code Enforcement observed furniture, bags of trash, mattresses, and boxes.

After further investigation, deputies discovered Mr. Wright had been paid $200 to dispose of the trash at the landfill.