Richmond County man arrested for destroying campaign signs with a knife

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man was arrested Thursday after destroying campaign signs in a woman’s front yard with a knife.

Around 3:50 P.M. deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Gibson Dr. in reference to criminal trespass.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with an older woman who said a man was cutting up campaign signs in her yard. While on the scene, another call came in for a subject with the same description cutting up campaign signs at the 2400 block of Golden Camp Rd.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, 28-year-old Michael Ivey was walking through the parking lot. When deputies tried to arrest him, he ran towards a nearby fence and attempted to climb it while disobeying commands to stop. A deputy was able to grab a hold of Ivey’s leg and hold him until other deputies were able to help. While trying to detain Ivey, he continued to resist and attempted to punch an officer in the face. Deputies told Ivey if he continued to hit them, they would tase him in order to gain compliance. Ivey then tried to hit a deputy again. Deputies tased Ivey and he fell to the ground. He then stood up and tried running towards Golden Camp Rd. when a deputy tased him a second time. That time, the taser did not hit Ivey.

Ivey continued running toward Golden Camp Rd. where several responding deputies were able to restrain him. While arresting Ivey, deputies noticed one of the taser probes was stuck in his cheek. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.