UPDATE: Elizabeth Lee was located and is safe.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County need your help in locating a woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Elizabeth Cecelia Lee was last seen in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Montebello Lane getting into a black vehicle wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and a black sweater with a hood.

Lee is known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road, Cougar Drive, and Nellie Drive. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.