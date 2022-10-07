RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Lynda Schmidt was last seen on the 1700 block of Berkeley Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen nor heard from since.

Schmidt was last seen driving a 2018 black Ford Edge with dark-tinted windows and is known to frequent the area of Washington Road and Stevens Creek Road.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Schmidt is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1437, (706) 821-1020, or (706) 821-1080.