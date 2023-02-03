AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tristan Christopher Gibb was last seen in the 900 block of Beman Street wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gibb, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.