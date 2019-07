Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating an inmate death.

It happened at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Tuesday night.

Investigators say the prisoner was found unresponsive, when deputies and medical personnel performed CPR.

But attempts were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Officials believe it is due to prior medical conditions.

The inmate will be identified after family is notified.