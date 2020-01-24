Richmond County hosting secure the vote GA event

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 1260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta is hosting a Secure the Vote Georgia public presentation in collaboration with Lynn Bailey, Elections Supervisor for Richmond County.

“Securing the vote is our #1 priority,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We are encouraging voters from all walks of life to try out the new, secure, verifiable paper ballot system.”

All Georgia voters will cast paper ballots beginning March 24, 2020 for Presidential Preference Primary. In November 2019, six pilot counties voted on this system during municipal elections.

Secure the Vote is an awareness effort to show voters what to expect at the polls in 2020. Georgia is replacing its first-generation, 18-year old electronic voting machines with the new secure, paper-ballot system resulting in the largest rollout of voting equipment in U.S. history.

Secure the Vote operates a website with information about the new system and a short video demonstration at SecureVoteGA.com. It also has a team of voter education coordinators fanned out across the state conducting demonstrations at community, civic and faith-based gatherings.

Georgia is a leader in election access by offering automatic voter registration through the Department of Driver Services, three weeks of early voting – including a Saturday, plus, absentee voting available to all registered voters. The Peach State ranks first in the number of motor voter registrations. The last election cycle experienced record registration and turnout.

The Secretary of State is Georgia’s chief election officer and has the mission to help ensure secure and accurate elections. County election officials handle local voter registrations, run the elections and choose the locations for voting precincts.