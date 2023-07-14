AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People who run local homeless shelters are reacting to the Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s new plan to reduce homeless encampments in the area.

Shelter operators tell us there’s been an increase in the number of people needing a place to stay, which is taking a toll on resources.

They said they’re happy the sheriff has a plan, but they’re already struggling to provide enough resources for the city’s growing homeless population.

If the program drives more homeless people to shelters to take advantage of their services, those shelters are going to need more money.

“We’ve doubled the amount of food that we’ve served this year compared to last year, we’ve already run through our food budget,” said Janelys Villalta, the marketing and PR Manager for the Salvation Army of Augusta. “So we’re in desperate need of donations to be able to serve the people who need it the most.”

Villalta that this fiscal year, the Salvation Army has helped more people in the community transition from homelessness to housing, than in the last two years combined.

This is due in part to partnerships with other local agencies.

“Long term housing is one part of the solution, but sometimes these folks need mental health help, they need veteran services, they need addiction services, and so that is one part that we are really emphasizing,” Villalta said. “We cannot do it all.”

Operators at Garden City Rescues Mission are already trying to come up with money to keep the shelter open.

And with the shelter being full, they’re having to ask some of their occupants who have been there longer to leave, to make room for new people who want to turn their lives around.

“I’m praying right now about adding some more beds, if our staff can handle it, it’s just a big strain on our resources,” said Patrick Feistel, the Executive Director of Garden City Rescue Mission. “We don’t want to become a hotel for homeless people, we want this to be a stepping stone for people to get off the streets and get their lives back together so they can honor God with what’s left of it.”

We’ll check back in with those shelters in the next few weeks to see if there’s been any changes. Click here to donate to the Salvation Army of Augusta, and click here to donate to Garden City Rescue Mission.