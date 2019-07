AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Around 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Richmond County Deputies responded to a home invasion and shooting.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Vandnivere Road. When they arrived, deputies found a woman shot in the leg. She is being treated at Augusta University Medical Center.

The suspects are reported to be two men. Investigators are on the scene.

There is no other information available at this time. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.