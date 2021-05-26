Richmond County high schools return to in-person graduations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Four Richmond County high schools sent off their seniors into a different world Wednesday. Graduates from Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School say it’s been a challenging year but the pandemic hasn’t kept them down.

“I’m going to miss this school so it’s kind of scary being our last moment. We’re finally here, ” said Salutatorian Jennifer Jeschke.

A lot of relief and excitement Wednesday at Laney Stadium for Davidson’s 2021 commencement ceremony.

Graduate Jeffrey ‘Baker’ Rouseau said, “Just experiencing all the joy and everyone saying, ‘Oh, I’m so excited, I used to change your diapers.’ And everything like that, it’s a wonderful experience.”

“With last year being cut off, this year was very important for us to be able to do maybe not necessarily everything, but we still go to do a lot of what we wanted to do. And having a graduation, that’s a full-blown graduation, that’s very special,” said Amber Cooper.

Cooper leaves Davidson with nearly a 4.5 GPA. She graduated at the top of the class.

She said, “Numbers are very cool but they’re not the most important so make sure you’re still living outside of that especially as we go on past college. And know that your hard work is going to pay off some time or another.”

“I’m going to Howard University where I will be studying theatre arts with a concentration in acting,” said graduate Tederell Johnson.

Jeschke explained, “I plan to attend the UCLA, University of California, Los Angeles, to study psychology and I’m on a pre-law track.”

“I’m attending Oglethorpe University and I’m going to major in theatre,” said Baker.

Cooper said, “I’m going to MIT and I will be doing aerospace engineering.”

As these graduates make the world their oyster, some say you got to check on mom.

Baker added, When I put on my gown she started crying and then she was like, ‘Okay it’s time to go!’ She’s everywhere but overall, I think she’s just happy that I’m happy and that I’ve reached this milestone.”

For the full Richmond County high school graduation schedule, click or tap here.