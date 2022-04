AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Health Department South Augusta Clinic is celebrating its re-opening.

The clinic, located at 2420 Windsor Spring Road, re-opened its doors on Wednesday, April 6th.

The hours of operation are:

Monday and Wednesday: 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Friday: 8 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Clinic services include Sexually Transmitted Infections, Family Planning, Immunizations, Hypertension, Pregnancy Medicaid, and COVID Vaccinations.