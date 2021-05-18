Richmond County Health Department COVID vaccine clinic location change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Health Department will be moving the COVID vaccine clinic to the South Augusta location on Windsor Spring Rd.

The location at 2420 Windsor Springs Road will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and on Tuesday, Thursday from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Anyone 12 years old or older may come in for a vaccination. Walk-ups are welcome.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for a quicker visit, please CLICK HERE.

For questions, please call 706-721-5800.