Richmond County fugitive arrested at Drayton Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County fugitive, Terrell Antonia Green, was arrested Thursday on the 2500 block of Drayton Drive in Augusta.

Green was wanted in connection to an incident from January 29, 2021, that occurred on the 900 block of Parks Avenue.

In that incident, Green was wanted for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking, possession of firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was arrested by Richmond County Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Green will be charged with Aggravated Assault and additional charges.