Richmond County elections certified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections met with the public Wednesday to certify the results of the presidential preference primary, the general primary, and the nonpartisan election.

Soon ballots will be sent Atlanta to be counted by the Secretary of State’s office. In Richmond County, the Board of Elections did not receive any complaints about the June ninth election.

“We had a great turnout, first of all. We had nearly 33% turnout here in Richmond County which was more than we expected,” said Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of Richmond County Board of Elections.

More than 44,000 votes were counted following the June 9th elections. Around 23,000 people voted through absentee ballots by mail.

“That’s an incredibly large number. For an election like this, a high number would be 1,200 or 1,300. Then we’re talking about 23,000 that came in so it’s just a different dynamic. Different time, different circumstances,” said Bailey.

Circumstances caused by the Coronavirus. Big numbers of absentee ballots meant shorter lines at polling places. And, at least in this part of the state, not many complaints about the new voting machines.

Bailey explained, “Citizens were more than cooperative during the first election and the desired result is what we saw. We saw 15,000 people come to the polls and we saw 30,000 people vote ahead of time. That’s exactly where we wanted to be.”

But election day wasn’t perfect, there were some registration problems and technical issues forced two polling locations to open late.

“We got everything opened at 8:40 (a.m.) was the latest time one place opened. And in those instances, you extend voting hours during the amount of time that you’re late opening in the morning so all of that was taken care of. Everything really seemed to work quite well,” said Bailey.

For the August (11) runoffs, only 29 of 42 polling locations will be open since the runoffs are not county-wide elections.

“And we’ll take that opportunity to use our poll managers that might otherwise have the day off because their polling place isn’t open. Those will be our key poll workers that will work alongside our existing poll workers at those places,” said Bailey.

She added she and her team are going to work on troubleshooting for the upcoming elections in August and November.