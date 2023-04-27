AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy is recovering after being struck while on foot in a hit-and-run at the Augusta Mall.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us they originally responded to the mall in reference to a shoplifting.

While investigating, a Richmond County Deputy was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. That vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Richmond County Emergency Dispatch confirms that units were dispatched in reference to the hit-and-run.

Investigators say the deputies injuries are minor.

The shoplifting and hit-and-run are both in the early stages of investigation.

No suspect details have been released.

