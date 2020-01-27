Richmond County Deputy Lt. James Compton has died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a longtime deputy.
Lt. James Compton died Monday morning at the hospital after a sheriff’s office spokesperson says he had some sort of medical event at his home.
Lieutenant Compton had been with the sheriff’s office since 1996, and was an Augusta Police Officer for 7 years before that.
NewsChannel 6 sends our condolences to his family.
