Richmond County Deputy Lt. James Compton has died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a longtime deputy.

Lt. James Compton died Monday morning at the hospital after a sheriff’s office spokesperson says he had some sort of medical event at his home.

Lieutenant Compton had been with the sheriff’s office since 1996, and was an Augusta Police Officer for 7 years before that.

NewsChannel 6 sends our condolences to his family.

