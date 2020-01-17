Richmond County deputy charged with rape of a female suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Thursday after a deputy on duty allegedly had inappropriate contact with a female suspect in custody.

After a Criminal Investigation and an Internal Investigation, 38-year-old deputy Kendrick Quick was arrested.

Quick is charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Rape.

Quick was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He is on administrative leave until the Internal Affairs Investigation is completed.