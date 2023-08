AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is suicidal.

Jie Chen was last seen on the 2000 block of Reserve Lane, off of Stevens Creek Road on August 11th at 8:27p.m.

Chen told his family that he wanted to jump off of a mountain to end his life.

His current location is unknown.

If you know of Chen’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.