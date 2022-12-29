RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are looking for a man that was last seen leaving his home on foot in the middle of the night and hasn’t been heard from since.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland was last seen at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West near the Meadowbrook neighborhood off Deans Bridge Road.

Roland is reportedly suffering from the early stages of dementia. He’s described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roland, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.