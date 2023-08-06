AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

74-year-old Joseph Jordan was last seen Augusta 4th wearing black jeans, a black stripped shirt, a black du-rag, and black shoes.

He left in the white 2015 Cadillac CTS with a GA Tag of TEW4184 pictured below.

The vehicle was last seen on the FLOCK cameras on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy at Walton Way Ext. on August 5th at 9:51 am.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Joseph Jordan, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.