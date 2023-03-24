AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old man who suffers from health problems who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to investigators, Ronald Jerome Whitfield left the 600 block of Brigham Trail around 10 a.m. to return to his home on the 2700 block of Milledgeville Road, and he never made it there.

Whitfield is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with very short gray hair and brown eyes. Whitfield suffers from heart problems and has a colostomy bag.

Whitfield was last seen driving his 2004 white Jeep Cherokee with GA tag number XLA229.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Whitfield, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.