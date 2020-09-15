Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death in Blythe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of an elderly woman that lived on the 1000 block of County Line Rd. in Blythe.

87-year-old Pauline Lankford was found in her chair in a front room of a residence sitting in a lawn chair. She appeared to have been dead for quite some time. She had not been taken care of by her daughter and son in law who lived at the residence too.

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:21 a.m. The residence was “very unkempt and nasty” according to the coroner’s report. Code enforcement was called to the scene to investigate due to the condition of the home.

Mrs. Lankford’s body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

There is no further information at this time.

