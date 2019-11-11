Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating second traffic death of weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a second traffic fatality of the weekend.

Dominique Watson, 35, of Augusta was driving north on Peach Orchard Road, north of Phinizy Road, when he struck the curb and lost control of the vehicle.

We’re told the vehicle overturned, ejecting Watson from the vehicle. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“No autopsy will be done,” according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Watson died from blunt force trauma.