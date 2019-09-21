Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating homicide at Glenwood Apartments: One arrested

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death at the Glenwood Apartments on the 2500 block of Lumpkin Rd.

The body of 40-year-old Anthony Driver Jr. was found inside of the apartment during a welfare check.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Driver was pronounced dead at 9:10 A.M. His body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

During the investigation, 28-year-old Dwayne Mutombo was arrested and charged with murder.

No further details are being released at this time.

