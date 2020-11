AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 block of Murphy Rd.

19-year-old Jamekeyana Cummings was found dead in her car Monday, in the parking lot of her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:45 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled. There is no further information at this time.