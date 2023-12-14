AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating 2 separate deadly crashes in Augusta.

The first happened at around 8:23 p.m. on Gordon Hwy. near Jimmy Dyess Pkwy. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The second crash, involving just a single vehicle, happened on westbound Bobby Jones Expressway near Wheeler Rd. at 9:04 p.m. At least one person was killed in that crash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update when more information is available.