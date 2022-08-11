RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has been called out to two deadly accidents – both happened early Thursday morning at 4:00 a.m.

I-20 & 520

I-20 & 520

I-20 & 520

The first was along I-20 eastbound with the car flipping and landing along 520-eastbound. One person was killed in that crash.

The second happened on the 4400 block of Mike Padgett Highway. One person was also killed in that accident.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to both crashes. We’ll share the latest details when they become available.