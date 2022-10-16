RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M.

The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road.

Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Malik-Kahn was riding a motorcycle which struck a pickup truck.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

*****

The Coroner’s Office is also investigating a motorcycle crash on Riverwatch, just west of the canal.

The motorcycle was west bound on Riverwatch when the rider lost control and crash into the guardrail.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This victim’s ID has not yet been released.