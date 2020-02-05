Richmond County Coroner Appointed To State Council

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is now a member of the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council.

He was sworn in Monday by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Bowen is one of just five people appointed to serve on the council.

According to the Georgia Public Safety Center’s website, the council provides required annual training to Georgia’s elected coroners and deputy coroners.

The website also explains that the Coroner’s Training Program provides courses that focus on the coroner’s investigative, judicial and administrative duties.

Mark Bowen will help train and equip Coroners statewide.

The council also has the authority to de-certify any Georgia Coroner who does not fulfill state training requirements.

This is the first time anyone new has been added to the council in at least 12 years.

