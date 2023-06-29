AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With a triple-digit heat index in the forecast, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated. It can be tough to be outside, even for just a short time.
That’s why local leaders are opening cooling centers around the area.
District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson explains that the need is everywhere.
“Need is not just centralized to one area in Richmond County, I think we get that misunderstood from time to time. Regardless of where you live in Richmond County, you ought to have opportunities to the services that you need and you’d be surprised at the people who don’t have air conditioning at home.”
Augusta maintains cooling shelters within several Recreation, Parks, and Facilities buildings. The sites and hours are listed below:
Carrie J. Mays Center
1014 11th Ave. Augusta, GA
706-821-2827 10:30am – 7:00pm
Bernie Ward Center
1941 Lumpkin Rd. Augusta, GA
706-790-0588 9:00am – 8:00pm
Blythe Center
3129 HWY 88, Blythe, GA
706-592-4988 9:30am – 6:00pm
Henry H. Brigham Center
2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, GA
706-771-2654 11:00am – 8:00pm
May Park
622 4th St. Augusta, GA
706-724-0504 9:30am – 8:00pm
McBean Center
1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd. Hephzibah, GA
706-560-2628 8:30am – 6:00pm
Sand Hills Center
2540 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, GA
706-842-1912 9:00am – 5:00pm
W.T. Johnson Center
1606 Hunter St. Augusta, GA
706-821-2866 9:00am – 12:00pm
Warren Road Center
300 Warren Rd. Augusta, GA
706-860-2833 10:00am – 7:00pm
Diamond Lakes Regional Park
4335 Windsor Spring Rd. Hephzibah, GA
706-826-1370 6:00am – 8:00pm