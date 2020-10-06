Richmond County bus catches fire after completed route

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 5 p.m. today, Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a call about a bus on fire on the 2800 block of Burdette Drive.

No students were aboard the bus when it caught fire, says a spokesperson for the Richmond County School System.

The driver of Richmond County School Bus #287 had finished with her route when the fire began.

The driver was safely evacuated from the burning bus and treated on-scene by Gold Cross EMS.

At this time, Richmond County School System says that, while they do not know what caused the fire, an investigation is underway to determined the reason and origin.