Richmond County authorities search for missing person

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Renvia Barnes, 35, was last seen in the 2800 block of Washington Road on Sunday, November 10 at 2 a.m. possibly walking toward South Carolina on I-20.

We’re told Barnes is 5’2 and weighs 150 pounds. The 35-year-old has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and tennis shoes with pink laces.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.