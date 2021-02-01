Richmond County allocates $1.25 million in funding for small businesses impacted by pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For many small business owners like Tronya Mims, owner of Sweet Tweens, its been a struggle to keep their doors open during the pandemic.



” It was challenging and it still is with people not wanting to get out due to the pandemic,” Mims said.

Research shows black owned businesses have been hit especially hard and part of the problem is lack of access to funding.



” It’s hard to get loans because of the fact that I am a minority and a woman so, I’ve been using my own funds to make the store go,” Mims said

Its an issue a $1.25 million dollar grant from the city of Augusta could help solve — the commission is awarding grants to local small businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“So, this program is an opportunity for businesses for 100 or fewer employees to receive a little financial assistance in the form of a reimbursable grant to help cover some of the expenses that they have had to cover in the absence of their traditional revenue streams,” Augusta Housing and Development Community manager Daniel Evans said.

The grant means that business owners like Tronya could receive up to $7,500



” It would be very helpful to hire people and to do the marketing that I need to do to make the business successful,” Mims said.

Small businesses with 21 to 100 employees could get up to $15,000 for their businesses — money that could help them survive during the pandemic.



Small businesses can still apply for funding. The application process will be open until all funding is distributed to eligible businesses.

To apply for a Small Business Relief Grant, visit AugustaSmallBusinessRelief.com or call the Augusta-Richmond County Housing & Community Development Department at 706-726-5543.