AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a local sandwich shop.

Deputies responded to the Janwiches sandwich shop on 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Drive around 11am this morning.

A man was shot at least once. The victim was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

A female subject was detained but so far investigators have not released any information about whether that person was charged.

During the 911 call an employee tells dispatch there was an altercation before the shooting.

“it’s blood everywhere outside we’re a place of business and we’re opened inside and we’re all the employees that witnessed this “

Right now the investigation is still on going.

WJBF will keep you updated as more details become available