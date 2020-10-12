Richmond Co. opens up Bell Auditorium for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the first day of early voting in the state of Georgia. With new guidelines put in place, the Richmond County Board of Elections predicts the process might be slow. So, they set up at the Bell Auditorium.

They set up at this venue they can fit 50 machines to socially distance and hopefully speed that process up as much as possible.

There are plexiglass shields where poll workers will sit. All you need is a photo ID and a face covering.

Voters with absentee ballots who want to go to the machines must surrender their ballots. It is recommended that you call.

It is also recommended to take advantage of early voting because election day will look a little different.

Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, Lynn Bailey, says, “on election day, you are precinct specific, so you can’t go just anywhere you want to. I mean you can, but it’s going to slow you up because you are going to step aside and vote a provisional ballot which will slow you up and all the people behind you. So again, I think it goes back to being a good citizen, being aware of where your polling place is and go to that place on election day to cast your ballot.”

You can find your precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State “my voter” page. It also gives you driving directions and a sample ballot.

There’s a lot on the ballot. It is not required to cast a vote for each race if you choose not to.

This year is a rare occasion with two U.S. Senators on the ballot. There is, of course, the presidential race.

You do not have to vote with the candidates that fall in line with your party. If you change your mind, it is recommended to call the Board of Elections and cancel.

“If you come to the polling place without having cancelled your ballot, or without bringing your ballot with you to the polling place to trade in, you’re going to have to step aside,” says Bailey. “A phone call is going to be made to our office because we have to resolve this one ballot that we’ve already sent you before we can put you in a voting booth to vote another one. I mean it only makes sense.”

On election day, you must vote at your local precinct.

Here are some dates, times, and locations for early voting in Richmond County:

Monday-Friday until election day: Bell Auditorium @ 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday, October 24th: Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday, October 25th: Bell Auditorium @ 9-4

Monday-Friday starting October 26th: Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Election Day: precinct specific 7:00 AM-7:00 PM