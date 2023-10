AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two teenage girls are missing in Richmond County.

Deputies say 15-year-old Hailey Rohl and 16-year-old Destiny Hamlett were last seen Friday, October 20th in the area of Cross Creek High School, near Old Waynesboro Road.

Hailey was wearing a white hoodie and grey leggings at the time. Destiny was in gym clothes.

If you’ve seen either of them, call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.