AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Terence Dominique Tanksley Jr. was last seen March 3rd, 2023 leaving a hotel on the 100 block of Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway.

Tanksley has been seen in the area of Barton Chapel Road and Old McDuffie Road and is known to frequent the Trinity Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information concerning Terrence Tanksley, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.