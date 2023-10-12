AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of the vehicle pictured below for QUESTIONING ONLY.

It’s described at a 2002, green, Ford Explorer.

Authorities are trying to find out more information about a hit and run fatality that occurred on October 7th on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive.

The incident left 38-year-old Joni Mitchell dead. She was riding a bicycle when she was hit.

Police are also asking the public’s help in locating a suspect for this alleged crime.

If you know anything, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.