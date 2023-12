RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death involving a pedestrian.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on Monday, December 25th at 10:55 P.M. on Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Seanque L. Hester, 43, of Sharon Road in Augusta.

Authorities say Hester was struck by a vehicle on Meadowbrook Drive and pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.