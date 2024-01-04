RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that turned fatal.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Bobby Jones Expressway at mile marker 12 on Wednesday, January 3rd.

According to the Coroner’s Office, William H. Beasley, 42, of Albany Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over several times.

Authorities say Beasley was transported to Wellstar MCG by EMS and was later pronounced dead at 5:34 P.M.

The Coroner’s Office states that an autopsy has been scheduled.