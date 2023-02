RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to investigators, Clarence Flanigan, 79, of Madison Lane, was stabbed at least one time and beaten while inside of his residence.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Sunday.

According to the Coroner’s office, Flanigan was pronounced dead at 8:56 P.M on Sunday.

Coroner Mark Bowen says that an autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab.