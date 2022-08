RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday.

The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison.

Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story.