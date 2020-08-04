Richmond Co. Commissioner to propose a memorial wall for lives lost to COVID-19 at commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The agenda at the Richmond County Commission meeting this afternoon is heavily centered around COVID-19.

In downtown Augusta, just above the fountain at the Riverwalk down James Brown Blvd., Commissioner William Fennoy hopes to build a memorial wall.

If approved, Commissioner Fennoy wants to put the design in the hands of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

About 80 people from Richmond County have died from the virus; and as the future of this pandemic is indefinite, he plans to leave empty space on the wall in the unfortunate event more lives are lost.

This project is something that Fennoy says is very personal to him

“I’ve lost a couple of real close friends to the virus, and once they were diagnosed, I didn’t see them anymore,” says Commissioner Fennoy.

There’s more on the agenda. Mayor Hardie Davis hopes to hire contact tracers for the virus, implement a MaskUp campaign, and talks of meeting in person for commission meetings is back on the table.

The meeting is this afternoon at 2:00 PM.